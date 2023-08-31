Leeds United have reportedly rejected a bid worth up to £4m for midfielder Darko Gyabi.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Ligue 2 side Valenciennes tabled a bid for the 19-year-old but have been rebuffed in their efforts to secure his services.

However, the YEP understands Leeds are open to the idea of sanctioning a loan exit for the midfielder.

Gyabi arrived at Elland Road from Manchester City last year, during the same transfer window that Kalvin Phillips moved in the opposite direction.

He has since made just five senior appearances for the Whites, playing the bulk of his football in a Leeds shirt at under-21 level.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke handed him a start in the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town earlier this month, but he was substituted at half-time.

All he has been given since is a brief cameo against Ipswich Town, with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray emerging as the preferred options in central midfield.