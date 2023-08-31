Leeds United closing in on Rangers midfielder as 'deal agreed' and 'medical booked'
The midfielder has not been involved for the Scottish giants this season amid intense speculation regarding a move away from Ibrox.
He now appears to be Leeds-bound, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a medical has been booked.
Kamara is now said to be on his way to West Yorkshire ahead of a permanent switch to Daniel Farke’s side.
Romano tweeted: “Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go — player on his way to undergo medical tests later today.”
“Medical booked in the afternoon as deal has been agreed between clubs and on player side.”
He is not the only midfielder to have been linked with Leeds, as Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev is also said to be on the club’s radar.
Leeds have until 11pm tomorrow (September 1) to wrap up their summer business.