Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers.
Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

The midfielder has not been involved for the Scottish giants this season amid intense speculation regarding a move away from Ibrox.

He now appears to be Leeds-bound, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a medical has been booked.

Kamara is now said to be on his way to West Yorkshire ahead of a permanent switch to Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers. Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty ImagesLeeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers. Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images
Romano tweeted: “Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go — player on his way to undergo medical tests later today.”

“Medical booked in the afternoon as deal has been agreed between clubs and on player side.”

He is not the only midfielder to have been linked with Leeds, as Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev is also said to be on the club’s radar.

Leeds have until 11pm tomorrow (September 1) to wrap up their summer business.

