The midfielder has not been involved for the Scottish giants this season amid intense speculation regarding a move away from Ibrox.

He now appears to be Leeds-bound, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a medical has been booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara is now said to be on his way to West Yorkshire ahead of a permanent switch to Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers. Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Romano tweeted: “Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go — player on his way to undergo medical tests later today.”

“Medical booked in the afternoon as deal has been agreed between clubs and on player side.”

He is not the only midfielder to have been linked with Leeds, as Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev is also said to be on the club’s radar.