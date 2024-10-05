Swindon Town 0 Harrogate Town 0: Simon Weaver's men pick up point on road

By PA reporter
Published 5th Oct 2024, 18:04 GMT
Boos rang out around the County Ground after Swindon Town’s lowest crowd of the season saw them eke out the dreariest of 0-0 draws with Harrogate Town.

Just 6,333 fans saw the strugglers, with just one win all season, fail to kill off a lacklustre Harrogate side.

Town were the first to shake off their rustiness, forcing away keeper James Belshaw to go full length to claw away Joel Cotterill’s rising strike from outside the box.

At the other end, Jack Muldoon went wide with his near-post header from Matthew Foulds’ tempting cross.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town side picked up a point on the road. | Tony Johnson

Just before half-time Town looked certain to score when Will Wright nodded a corner back across the goal line but somehow the visitors scrambled clear with Miguel Freckleton lurking.

After the break Ellis Taylor shanked a volley for the Sulphurites.

Town sub Paul Glatzel surged through on goal but his fierce shot was blocked by a back-tracking defender.

Away sub Sam Folarin was put through but with several Town defenders in hot pursuit only managed the weakest of shots before George Cox glanced wide at the other end.

