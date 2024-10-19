Swindon Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 2: Joe Ironside's late penalty seals dramatic victory

Joe Ironside’s stoppage-time penalty saw Doncaster Rovers beat Swindon Town 2-1 and keep up their title charge in League Two.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker scored his first league goal of the season when he hammered in from the spot in the fourth minute of added time after Miguel Freckleton handled.

A third win in four games kept Rovers a point behind leaders Port Vale at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster looked certain to score in the first half when Swindon goalkeeper Dan Barden dropped a catch from a corner but Joel McGregor somehow managed to block Joseph Olowu’s shot on the line.

Joe Ironside struck late for Doncaster Rovers. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

After the break Jordan Gibson’s low effort from outside the box had Barden sprawling to tip behind.

He then got a hand to nudge away Billy Sharp’s stinging drive after the veteran striker had latched on to a long ball.

But he could not keep out Olowu’s far-post header from the resulting corner in the 58th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindon striker Harry Smith slid in to convert a long cross from fellow substitute Rosaire Longelo in the 75th minute to give the Robins hope of a point.