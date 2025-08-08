'Talented' and 'hungry' Bradford City star Bobby Pointon signs new deal with hometown club
The development is a further boost to City following the eve-of-season announcement that managerial duo Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti had signed fresh terms.
Low Moor-born Pointon has been rewarded for an excellent 2024-25 season, which saw him feature 40 times in the club’s memorable promotion campaign in League Two.
Pointon, who came through the club’s academy, played a key role, scoring six goals and providing five assists.
On his third-tier bow last weekend, the 21-year-old netted the match-winning goal in the Bantams’ 2-1 opening-day victory over Wycombe.
On his new deal, Pointon said: "I am buzzing to have signed an extension with the club. It was a no-brainer for me.
"I have supported this club my whole life, played here since I was young and I love coming down every Saturday to play."
Alexander says the news is just desserts for Pointon following his eye-catching progression under his watch.
The City chief, whose side visit Northampton Town in their first away game of the campaign on Saturday, commented: "Bobby has been a great asset for the team and shown constant progression and we believe that can continue.
"He is talented and hungry and that is a good combination to have. He deserves this new contract and I am sure he will still be looking to improve again."
Young City forward Harry Ibbitson has joined National League North outfit Chorley on a month’s loan.