'Talented' and 'hungry' Bradford City star Bobby Pointon signs new deal with hometown club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
HOMEGROWN talent Bobby Pointon has signed a contract extension with his boyhood club, keeping him at Valley Parade until the summer of 2027, with the option of a further year.

The development is a further boost to City following the eve-of-season announcement that managerial duo Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti had signed fresh terms.

Low Moor-born Pointon has been rewarded for an excellent 2024-25 season, which saw him feature 40 times in the club’s memorable promotion campaign in League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pointon, who came through the club’s academy, played a key role, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Bobby Pointon, who has signed a new deal with hometown club Bradford City. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.placeholder image
Bobby Pointon, who has signed a new deal with hometown club Bradford City. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On his third-tier bow last weekend, the 21-year-old netted the match-winning goal in the Bantams’ 2-1 opening-day victory over Wycombe.

On his new deal, Pointon said: "I am buzzing to have signed an extension with the club. It was a no-brainer for me.

"I have supported this club my whole life, played here since I was young and I love coming down every Saturday to play."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alexander says the news is just desserts for Pointon following his eye-catching progression under his watch.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.placeholder image
Bradford City boss Graham Alexander Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

The City chief, whose side visit Northampton Town in their first away game of the campaign on Saturday, commented: "Bobby has been a great asset for the team and shown constant progression and we believe that can continue.

"He is talented and hungry and that is a good combination to have. He deserves this new contract and I am sure he will still be looking to improve again."

Young City forward Harry Ibbitson has joined National League North outfit Chorley on a month’s loan.

Related topics:Graham AlexanderWycombe
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice