Talented Doncaster Rovers defender rewarded for breakthrough season with long-term contract at League One club

HIGHLY-RATED Doncaster Rovers centre-half Jay McGrath has signed a new long-term deal with the League One club.

The 22-year-old, who burst onto the scene at Rovers last term in an impressive 2024-25 campaign, has been rewarded for his fine form in the club’s outstanding promotion season.

He has now penned a new three-year deal at the club, with the option of an additional 12 months.

It comes hot on the heels of the club rejecting a £500,000 offer from a League One rival for McGrath’s services.

McGrath played a major role in Rovers' title win. Pic: Tony Johnson

McGrath said: "I think it’s right for me and the club. I’ve thrived here in the last year and a half since I signed.

"I love working under the staff and love playing for this club. At the end of the day, it’s my club so it was a no-brainer when the offer was brought forward to sign here for another three years.

"It’s signing for my hometown club and doing what I love best. When you’re happy playing your football, that’s when you play your best football.”

Grant McCann. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

McGrath’s previous contract was due to expire next summer, having signed a two-and-a-half year deal in early 2024 when he joined the club.

McGrath, son of former Rovers midfielder John, is currently recuperating after groin surgery at the end of last season, when he did his bit to help the club secure the League Two title in masterful fashion.

All told, he made 40 appearances in all competitions last term.

McGrath is unlikely to be risked in the club’s pre-season friendly programme, but is expected to be back in first-team contention by mid-August.