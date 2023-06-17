All Sections
Talks between Reading and ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder 'break down' with ex-Southampton boss now 'leading candidate'

Talks between Reading and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder have reportedly broken down.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

Wilder has been repeatedly linked with the Royals, who were relegated to League One last season. However, according to Reading Today, negotiations have broken down.

The report claims a deal was agreed for Wilder to take charge of Reading but that it is believed the club wanted to change some terms. There was reportedly a desire to make changes to his backroom staff, which is said to have led to talks breaking down.

Ruben Selles, formerly of Southampton, is now reportedly the leading candidate. Reading Today have claimed he has been in talks with the club since making a visit to the Reading training ground.

Wilder has been out of work since his stint at Watford came to an end. Image: John Sibley - Pool/Getty ImagesWilder has been out of work since his stint at Watford came to an end. Image: John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images
Wilder has been out of work since his stint at Watford came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

