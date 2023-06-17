Wilder has been repeatedly linked with the Royals, who were relegated to League One last season. However, according to Reading Today, negotiations have broken down.

The report claims a deal was agreed for Wilder to take charge of Reading but that it is believed the club wanted to change some terms. There was reportedly a desire to make changes to his backroom staff, which is said to have led to talks breaking down.

Ruben Selles, formerly of Southampton, is now reportedly the leading candidate. Reading Today have claimed he has been in talks with the club since making a visit to the Reading training ground.

Wilder has been out of work since his stint at Watford came to an end. Image: John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images