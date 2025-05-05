FOR Bradford City hero and serial promotion expert Antoni Sarcevic, tears of despair were quickly replaced by ones of joy in the space of a couple of bewildering minutes on Saturday.

A wondrous eighth promotion of his career arrived following an astonishing finale in front of a record Valley Parade fourth-tier crowd of 24,033 against one of former clubs in Fleetwood.

Shortly after missing a huge chance late on, Sarcevic persevered and diverted George Lapslie's volley into the net in the sixth minute of stoppage time as City secured automatic promotion for the first time since 1999, pipping Walsall to third place in League Two.

His strike was the cue to a pitch invasion from delirious home supporters. Soon after, another followed before play eventually re-started, with the scenes likely to land City in hot water with the Football Association.

Bradford City celebrate Antoni Sarcevic's late winner against Fleetwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

But promotion to League One is relievingly theirs.

Sarcevic said: "I was in tears on the floor after that (missed) chance, I genuinely thought I’d blown it. Honestly, the range of emotions I went through in that two minutes is something I will never experience again. But when that goal went in the back of the net, what a feeling..

"It just literally hit me. I don’t know if it’s hit me and hit the defender or what, but it’s hit me and it’s gone down as my goal and my name’s on that and I’ll take it all day.

"We didn’t want it to get to this on the last day and we certainly didn’t want to leave it as late as we did, but there was no better way of doing it."

On his sixth promotion from the fourth tier - his first was with Fleetwood - the much-travelled midfielder, 33, added: "This has been my best by a mile. When I was driving in with my wife and kids, all the way in my wife was (saying): ‘it’s going to be ok, it’s going to be ok’. I was driving and saying: ‘I cannot come away from this football stadium and not experience what we are going to experience’.

"I am just so glad we have done it for this brilliant football club and fans. I said in the summer when I signed that to experience something like Saturday was the reason I signed. I am so happy we have done it.

"They (fans) have followed us all season and backed us and the goal at the end showed that this group were not going to let those fans down.”

Alexander was Sarcevic's manager during that maiden success at Fleetwood in 2014 and was mightily relieved to see his status as a big-stage player re-confirmed.

He said: "Certain players have moments. He wouldn’t explain it and neither would I and I’ve worked with him twice now.

"He’s just one of those players that has a moment in him that wins games and promotions."