BARNSLEY have added to their striking options with the signing of former Wigan Athletic and Heart of Midlothian striker Stephen Humphrys.

He has signed a one-year deal, with a further 12 months option.

Humphrys has been without a club since leaving the Latics at the end of last season, with the striker among a clutch of senior players who left the Lancashire outfit as a result of cut-backs under new owners.

Earlier in the season, he had been linked with a move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The forward, who turns 27 next month, scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Latics last term.

He previously spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at SPL side Hearts scoring five times in 25 appearances.

On joining Barnsley, Humphrys said: “I'm really happy to be here, I feel like it has been a long time coming really to get it sorted.

"I've weighed up my options throughout the summer and decided that this is the place I want to be. I spoke to the manager, and to be honest, it didn't really take much convincing for me. I know that Barnsley is a great club and shouldn't be in this league.

"I just wanted to make sure that my goals of wanting to get promotion align with the club that I joined, and this definitely does. This is a club that should be in the Championship at the bare minimum."

Sporting Director Mladen Sormaz added: “We are delighted to be able to bring Stephen to the club, adding his technical and physical attributes to the squad as well as his League One experience.

"Stephen is a physical presence at the top of the pitch and offers versatility along the forward line which will allow us to be adaptable during games. We wish him all the best during his time at Oakwell."

Humphrys – described as a strong and direct forward - joined Wigan from Rochdale on a permanent basis in September 2020, after netting 11 goals in all competitions for Dale in 2020-21.

The Oldham-born player started his professional career at Fulham and made two first-team appearances for the Cottagers in the Championship.