Two teenagers were assaulted while walking with a grandparent after Middlesbrough’s match against Stoke City.

The teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were heading towards the Riverside Stadium’s west stand car park on October 28 when the incident occurred.

They were approached by three men, believed to be Middlesbrough fans, who hit the teenagers.

Both were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The incident occurred after Middlesbrough's match against Stoke City at the Riverside. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

A statement issued by Cleveland Police read: “Police are appealing after two teenagers were assaulted by three adult males after the Middlesbrough FC game against Stoke City on Saturday 28th October.

“The incident happened around 5:05pm as two teenage boys aged 14 and 17 walked with a Grandparent towards the west stand car park at the Riverside Stadium to see the Stoke City players getting on the team coach.

“They were approached by three adult males, believed to be Middlesbrough FC supporters, who assaulted both boys by hitting them. Paramedics at the Club treated both boys at the scene.

“One of the boys fell backwards into a black Range Rover which was parked in the car park, and officers would appeal to the owner of this vehicle to check their dash cam footage as it may assist their investigation.

“The first suspect is described as a white male aged in his early twenties, 5ft 11” tall, of slim build with dark ginger hair which was straight but curled at the front. He was wearing a dark green coat and navy jeans.

“The second suspect is described as a white male, early twenties, medium build and around 6ft tall with dark hair and wearing a smart, black coat.

“The third male suspect is described as white, 6ft tall and bald, aged in his early forties with a green coat and navy jeans.

“Officers are continuing with CCTV enquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 072476.