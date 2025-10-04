'Thank God for Ivor Pandur: Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic on win over Sheffield United, a 'massive' victory and 'luck'

HULL City head coach Sergej Jakirovic hailed the impact of Ivor Pandur after his dramatic late penalty save helped the Tigers secure three precious points - and a rare clean sheet on home soil - against Sheffield United.

Pandur grasped Harrison Burrows' effort from 12 yards to enable City to record just their second shut-out in 26 matches in East Yorkshire as the Tigers also ended a run of four successive home losses to the struggling Blades.

The only goal of the game arrived from David Akintola on the half-hour with a deflected drive. It was his first goal in English football.

Speaking afterwards, Jakirovic, who had expressed the importance of City starting to grind out home wins with clean sheets ahead of the game to aid their Championship progress, said: "Thank God, Ivor saved the penalty. It was very big confidence for him especially.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic celebrates his side's 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the final whistle. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I am very, very happy for winning one-zero. A victory, clean sheet and we were defensively very strong and we didn't allow so much space behind us.

"We had luck because they hit the post, but also after in the second half, we could have finished this game with Oli McBurnie's chance and especially with Gilo (Ryan Giles), who passed too early.

"And also this penalty.. It is also luck for us. But I am very happy for Ivor because I knew he needed it and it is a big impact and boost for his confidence."

On the importance of a clean sheet, he continued: "It's massive and the key to this game. We didn't have one since Coventry and have conceded a lot of goals. Every time if you know you concede two goals, then you have to score three goals, which is not so easy.

Hull City players celebrate with keeper Ivor Pandur after he saved a late panalty taken by Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"From the first second, I saw we were better in every inch of the pitch. Long balls, first balls, second balls and there was a great energy and intensity in duels. And when we had possession, we tried to switch sides very fast.

And when we scored, we had four or five players inside (the box) and it was an unbelievable goal from Akintola, as it wasn't so easy, especially with an opponent coming to block you.