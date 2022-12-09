The 10 Rotherham United players out of contract this summer as five new deals offered to key men

Rotherham United have offered new contracts to five of their players who are set to become free agents next summer.

The Millers return to Championship action against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, after a month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Matt Taylor revealed that new terms had been offered to five of his squad who will see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

He said: "We have offered five contracts out. Hopefully, they will be resolved in one way or the other by the January window. You don't want the contract to be open or looming going into that window."

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United scores their side's second goal during the Carabao Cup First Round between Port Vale and Rotherham United at Vale Park on August 10, 2022 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The former Exeter City manager did not specify which players had been offered a new deal but did say it was not “rocket science” to work out which members of his squad he was referring to.

As it stands, Ben Wiles – who was the subject of interest from Burnley in the summer – is out of contract although it is understood the Millers have a 12-month clause they can trigger to keep him at the club for another season.

Viktor Johansson and Wes Harding also see their deals expire alongside influential duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Dan Barlaser. Rotherham exercised a 12-month extension in Ogbene’s deal last summer while Barlaser has been linked with a January move to Middlesbrough.

Shane Ferguson signed a two-year deal when he joined last summer although there is an option to extend that by 12 months. Lee Peltier signed a one-year deal after joining on a free transfer in the summer while goalkeepers Josh Vickers and Robbie Hemfrey are both in the final months of their respective deals.

