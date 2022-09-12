The 11 free agent defenders from the Championship available to EFL clubs - including released Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Burnley, Cardiff City, Watford and QPR players

Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new teams.

Middlesbrough made use of the free agent market last week as they signed released Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free agents can prove useful to clubs who are struggling with injuries or for teams who were unable to get their desired business completed before the end of the transfer window.

With a number of free agent defenders still available after being released by Championship clubs, we have looked at the players still pondering their next move…

Sean Morrison – The 31-year-old left Cardiff City after 278 appearances for the club. With plenty of EFL – and some Premier League – experience under his belt, the player could prove a useful option for a number of clubs.

Erik Pieters – The left-back was one of 14 players released by Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League. In recent days, he has been linked with a move to West Brom after he started to train with the club earlier this month.

Danny Rose – The former Spurs defender, who had loan spells at Sunderland and Newcastle, had his contract terminated by Watford to leave him without a club.

Danny Rose mutually agreed to terminate his Watford contract to leave him as a free agent. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Ryan Bennett – The 32-year-old, like Rose, agreed to the mutual termination of his contract at Swansea City to leave him as a free agent.

Neil Taylor – The Welsh defender was let go by Middlesbrough and reportedly had offers from four clubs based abroad during the summer window.

Lee Wallace – The ex-Rangers and Hearts player was released by QPR at the end of the season after spending three years at Loftus Road.

Danny Simpson - The 35-year-old former Leicester City and Huddersfield Town player has been without a club since his contract at Bristol City was cancelled by mutual consent in March.

Sol Bamba - Speaking earlier in the transfer window, the released Boro defender said he had 'a few options' available after leaving the Riverside Stadium. He is currently training with Bristol City but has not yet signed a contract with the club.

Phil Bardsley – Another from Burnley’s released list, the 37-year-old ex-Man United and Sunderland man is still on the lookout for his next club.

Felipe Araruna - The Brazilian is searching for a new club after a frustrating two-year spell with Reading which was hampered by injury.