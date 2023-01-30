Time is running out for clubs to complete their January business with just three Premier League sides yet to make a move in the January window.

Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace are the trio yet to spend any money to bolster their options in the window while Chelsea have been the most active with seven new arrivals at the cost of around £200m.

Leeds have made two signings in the shape of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter who have arrived from Red Bull Salzburg and Hoffenheim respectively. Weston McKennie is poised to be their final signing of the month as they look to complete a deal for the Juventus midfielder before Tuesday’s deadline.

Ahead of what promises to be a busy end to the January window, we have looked at the 11 most expensive signings in the Premier League so far. Take a look…

1 . Mykhailo Mudryk - £62m The Ukrainian could cost Chelsea up to £89m after the Stamford Bridge club beat Arsenal to the signing of the player from Shakhtar Donetsk.

2 . Anthony Gordon - £40m The winger has joined Eddie Howe's side from Everton.

3 . Cody Gakpo - £37.5m The Dutch winger's move to Liverpool was announced before the window opened, with the former PSV man arriving at Anfield on January 1.

4 . Benoit Badiashile - £33m The defender joined Chelsea from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half year deal.