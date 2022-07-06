The 12 free agent defenders from League One yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and MK Dons

The two Yorkshire sides are among the favourites to be promoted to the Championship next season, with the 2022-23 campaign set to begin at the end of the month.

With the new season just over three weeks away, a number of players have yet to resolve their futures after being released.

The Owls have been one side who have made good use of the free agent market in recent seasons.

Wednesday last paid a fee for a player in 2020 while also utilising loans alongside free transfers.

Barnsley have made use of the free agent market already this summer, with Conor McCarthy joining on a three-year deal after his St Mirren contract expired.

We have scoured the market to see the defenders who available on a free transfer after being released by third-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data. Take a look...

1. Aapo Halme The player has left Barnsley after 55 appearances in three seasons at Oakwell.

2. Pape Souaré The left-back was released by Charlton after one year with the club.

3. Alex Baptiste The player turned down a coaching role at Bolton as he wants to continue his playing career.

4. Aaron Pierre The player is looking for a new club after bringing his three-year spell with Shrewsbury Town to and end.