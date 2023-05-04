The 2022/23 Championship campaign is nearing its end but the Golden Glove award is still up for grabs.

A vast array of stoppers have enjoyed stellar seasons and Coventry City’s Ben Wilson is currently in pole position for the award with the highest number of clean sheets in the second tier. However, there are two stoppers – one being a Yorkshire club’s first choice between the sticks – hot on his heels.

Both could match his tally if the Sky Blues stopper fails to keep a clean sheet on the final day of the Championship season. This gallery assesses the Championship’s best-performing goalkeepers by minutes per goal conceded, only considering goalkeepers with more than 20 outings this season and using data recorded by Transfermarkt.

This metric means that one highly-rated stopper plying his trade in Yorkshire has missed out – explore our gallery to find out who made the cut and who missed out.

1 . Arijanet Muric The Burnley goalkeeper has kept 17 clean sheets in 39 matches, conceding once every 111 minutes on average. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

2 . Wes Foderingham Sheffield United stopper Wes Foderingham has conceded every 110 minutes on average. He has been crucial for the Blades in their promotion-winning campaign, keeping 18 clean sheets in 39 matches. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

3 . Ethan Horvath Luton Town's Ethan Horvath has conceded a goal every 107 minutes on average. He has kept 19 clean sheets in 44 appearances. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

4 . Alex Palmer West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer has kept 10 clean sheets in 22 appearances, on average conceding a goal every 104 minutes. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images