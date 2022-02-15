The 13 Bradford City players out of contract this summer

Here we look at every player in the Bradford squad who is in the final months of their respective deals.

Bradford City players out-of-contract in 2022

Richard O'Donnell

OUT OF CONTRACT: Richard O'Donnell. Picture: Getty Images.

The goalkeeper signed a two-year contract extension at Valley Parade in the summer of 2020. He first arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium from Northampton Town in 2018.

Theo Robinson

The Bantams signed the striker until the end of the 2021-22 season last summer after his contract at League Two rivals Port Vale was cancelled.

Gareth Evans

OUT OF CONTRACT: Lee Angol. Picture: Getty Images.

The 33-year-old returned to Bradford as a free agent in 2020, after leaving Portsmouth by mutual consent. He signed a two-year deal which is set to expire this summer.

Caolan Lavery

The 28-year-old agreed an initial one-year deal with City in the summer after he was released by Walsall.

Lee Angol

The Bantams signed the 27-year-old striker in June on an initial one-year contract from Leyton Orient, where he scored seven goals in 33 games spread over two seasons.

Callum Cooke

He first moved on loan to Bradford for the 2019-20 season. He returned to the club in July 2020, signing a permanent two-year contract.

Paudie O'Connor

The centre-back joined the club on loan in January 2019 before returning to Valley Parade in the summer on a permanent three-year deal.

Levi Sutton

The midfielder was City's first summer recruit in 2020, as he signed a two-year contract at Valley Parade.

Matty Foulds

The 24-year-old joined Bradford on a short-term deal in January 2021, before signing one-year contract extension last summer.

Charles Vernam

The attacker joined the club on an 18-month deal at the beginning of 2021, meaning his contract is set to run out this summer.

Elliot Watt

The 21-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal at Bradford after he joined for an undisclosed fee from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

Olivier Sukiennicki

In August 2021, the Polish midfielder signed a one-year contract with Bradford. He has previously been in the academies at West Brom and Man City.

Charlie Wood

The 19-year-old midfielder signed a one-year professional deal at Bradford last summer. He is currently on loan at non-league side Ossett United.

Loan players whose deals expire at the end of the season