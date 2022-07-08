The 13 free agent midfielders from League One yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Peterborough and Oxford United

The League One campaign kicks off on July 30 with the Owls seeking promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking while the Tykes will be out to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

The two Yorkshire sides are among the favourites to be promoted to the Championship next season, with the 2022-23 campaign set to begin at the end of the month.

Both clubs have signed players on free transfers in preparation for the new campaign while there a number of players released by third-tier clubs at the end of last season have yet to resolve their futures.

Two of the highest-profile free agents in the EFL this summer were set to be Rotherham's Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe but the pair were quickly snapped up by the Owls.

We have scoured the market to see the midfielders who available on a free transfer after being released by third-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data. Take a look...

1. Massimo Luongo After turning down a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, the Australian is reportedly on trial at Reading but has yet to earn a permanent deal.

2. Tom Carroll The 30-year-old is looking for a new club after just one season at Ipswich Town.

3. Glenn Whelan The veteran midfielder helped Bristol Rovers secure promotion from League Two last season before leaving the club after one year.

4. Sam Hutchinson The defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, ended his long association with Wednesday after two spells at the club as he made close to 200 appearances for the Owls.