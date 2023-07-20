All Sections
The 13 free agent midfielders from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest

The 2023/24 season is fast approaching but there are still plenty of players yet to commit to a club.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

Among those currently available to sign as free agents are experienced internationals as well as younger players who have potentially not hit their prime yet.

Some of these players may be attractive to Premier League clubs not blessed with enviable war chests – such as Sheffield United. Here are the 13 midfielders released by Premier League clubs at the end of last season who have not yet found a new home.

Last club: Everton

1. Tom Davies

Last club: Everton Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

2. Jesse Lingard

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Last club: Arsenal

3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Last club: Arsenal Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Last club: Liverpool

4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Last club: Liverpool Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

