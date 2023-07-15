The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across various divisions reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign on a free transfer, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 11 senior forwards and wingers released by clubs set to compete in the Premier League next season who have not yet found a new home.

1 . Wilfried Zaha Last club: Crystal Palace Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Adama Traore Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lucas Moura Last club: Tottenham Hotspur Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Willian Last club: Fulham Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales