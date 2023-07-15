All Sections
The 11 free agent attackers from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Sheffield United, Chelsea, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across various divisions reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign on a free transfer, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 11 senior forwards and wingers released by clubs set to compete in the Premier League next season who have not yet found a new home.

Last club: Crystal Palace

1. Wilfried Zaha

Last club: Crystal Palace Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Adama Traore

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

3. Lucas Moura

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Last club: Fulham

4. Willian

Last club: Fulham Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Related topics:Premier LeagueChelseaWolvesTottenham HotspurNottingham Forest