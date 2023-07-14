The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the nine senior goalkeepers released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new home.

1 . Tomáš Vaclík Last club: Huddersfield Town

2 . Luke Daniels Last club: Middlesbrough

3 . Joel Robles Last club: Leeds United

4 . Joe Lumley Last club: Middlesbrough