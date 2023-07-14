All Sections
Every free agent goalkeeper from the Championship including ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Rotherham United stoppers

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the nine senior goalkeepers released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new home.

Last club: Huddersfield Town

1. Tomáš Vaclík

Last club: Huddersfield Town Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Middlesbrough

2. Luke Daniels

Last club: Middlesbrough Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last club: Leeds United

3. Joel Robles

Last club: Leeds United Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Middlesbrough

4. Joe Lumley

Last club: Middlesbrough Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

