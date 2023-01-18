A number of free agents released by Championship sides are still without club, as some teams may look to that market to bolster their options for the second half of the season.

Rotherham United are one side who have made use of the free agent market this month, after signing experienced defender Sean Morrison until the end of the season. He was released by Cardiff City before being signed by the Millers.

He made his debut as Rotherham beat Blackburn Rovers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to give their hopes of Championship survival a huge boost. A handful of other clubs have signed free agents this month, including Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of last weekend’s win over Barnsley, the League One side sealed a deal for Macauley Bonne, who had been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract at QPR. Below is every player still available on a free transfer after being released by their respective clubs.

Danny Rose was released by Watford in September and remains without a club (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Championship free agents

Goalkeepers: Keiren Westwood, Dillon Barnes (QPR).

Defenders: Danny Rowe (Watford), Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough), Felipe Araruna (Reading), Jordan Willis (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Lukas Rupp (Norwich City), Dale Stephens (Burnley), Jacob Davenport (Blackburn)

