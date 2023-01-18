Rotherham United are one side who have made use of the free agent market this month, after signing experienced defender Sean Morrison until the end of the season. He was released by Cardiff City before being signed by the Millers.
He made his debut as Rotherham beat Blackburn Rovers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to give their hopes of Championship survival a huge boost. A handful of other clubs have signed free agents this month, including Charlton Athletic.
Ahead of last weekend’s win over Barnsley, the League One side sealed a deal for Macauley Bonne, who had been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract at QPR. Below is every player still available on a free transfer after being released by their respective clubs.
Championship free agents
Goalkeepers: Keiren Westwood, Dillon Barnes (QPR).
Defenders: Danny Rowe (Watford), Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough), Felipe Araruna (Reading), Jordan Willis (Sunderland)
Midfielders: Lukas Rupp (Norwich City), Dale Stephens (Burnley), Jacob Davenport (Blackburn)
Forwards: Izzy Brown (Preston), Marc McNulty (Reading), Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield), Sammy Ameobi (Middlesbrough), Isaac Vassell (Cardiff)