The 16 biggest free agent defenders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Burnley, Watford, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland and Rotherham United

Second tier clubs released a host of players at the conclusion of last season with a number of those still without a club as teams return for pre-season.
For some clubs, free agents can prove an attractive proposition as it takes away negations with another club and focuses only on agreeing terms with a player.
Huddersfield Town made good use of the free agent market last summer to reach the Championship play-off final while in League One Sheffield Wednesday haven't spent money on a player since 2020.
We have scoured the market to see the best free agent defenders available who have been released by second-tier clubs.
Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.
Take a look....