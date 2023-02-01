Jonathan Russell’s move from Huddersfield to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley was confirmed at 12.30am on February 1, as he completed a permanent switch to Oakwell to beat the 11pm transfer deadline. The former Chelsea man was out of contract in West Yorkshire at the end of the season but has signed a deal at Barnsley until the summer of 2026.
Other players who were set to be out of contract from Yorkshire clubs completed deadline day moves, with Duncan Watmore moving to Millwall from Middlesbrough while Billy Chadwick, Josh Emmanuel and James Scott all completed moves away from Hull City.
A host of players from across the Championship are set to become free agents at the end of the season as things stand after staying put with their respective clubs or agreeing six-month loan moves.
Using data from transfermarkt.co.uk, we have looked at the contract situation at every Championship club. A number of players have one-year options in their current deals but as things stand, they will become free agents unless those extensions are exercised before June 1.
Huddersfield have four players in the final months of their deals while seven at Hull will see their contracts run out later this year. However, four of those deals do contain one-year options.
Five squad members could leave Middlesbrough come the end of the campaign while at Sheffield United there are 12 men entering the final months of their respective deals, including the likes of Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood and Wes Foderingham.
At Rotherham United, eight players will see their deals expire in 2023 with the Millers already letting Dan Barlaser join Middlesbrough this month after he rejected a new deal in South Yorkshire.
Championship Contracts Ending 2023
Birmingham City: Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long; one-year option – Troy Deeney, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham.
Blackburn Rovers: Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz; one-year option – Bradley Dack.
Blackpool: Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley; one-year option – Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue.
Bristol City: Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Harvey Wiles-Richards; one-year option – Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner.
Burnley: Ashley Barnes, Matthew Lowton, Will Norris.
Cardiff City: Joel Bagan, Mark Harris, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte.
Coventry City: Kyle McFadzean, Martyn Waghorn, Liam Kelly, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Tyler Walker, Will Bapaga; one-year option – Fankaty Dabo.
Huddersfield Town: Danny Ward, Florian Kamberi, Josh Koroma.; one-year option – Josh Ruffels.
Hull City: Greg Docherty, Callum Elder, Callum Jones; one-year option – Vaughn Covil, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Tyler Smith.
Luton Town: Luke Berry
Middlesbrough: Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Jonny Howson, Tommy Smith, Stephen Walker.
Millwall: Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson, George Long, George Evans, Connal Trueman, Bartosz Bialkowski.
Norwich City: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki, Danel Sinani.
Preston North End: Robbie Brady, Lewis Coulton, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Matthew Olosunde; one-year option – Dana Amaral, Aaron Bennett, Harry Nevin, Ben Woodburn.
QPR: Ody Alfa, Luke Amos, Jordan Archer, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Olamide Shodipo; one-year option – Chris Willock.
Reading: Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett, Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek.
Rotherham United: Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee Peltier, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood; one-year option – Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles.
Sheffield United: John Fleck, Wes Foderingham, Kyron Gordon, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Will Osula, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens.
Stoke City: Jack Bonham, Sam Clucas, Frank Fielding, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Mario Vrancic.
Sunderland: Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard; one-year option – Corry Evans, Ross Stewart.
Swansea City: Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton.
Watford: Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling.
West Brom: Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters; one-year option – Tom Rogic.
Wigan Athletic: Ben Amos, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Gwion Edwards, Jamie Jones, Will Keane, James McClean, Max Power, Scott Smith, Curtis Tilt; one-year option – Ryan Nyambe, Jack Whatmough.