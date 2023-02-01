The transfer window has officially closed with plenty of players making late moves across the EFL.

Jonathan Russell’s move from Huddersfield to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley was confirmed at 12.30am on February 1, as he completed a permanent switch to Oakwell to beat the 11pm transfer deadline. The former Chelsea man was out of contract in West Yorkshire at the end of the season but has signed a deal at Barnsley until the summer of 2026.

Other players who were set to be out of contract from Yorkshire clubs completed deadline day moves, with Duncan Watmore moving to Millwall from Middlesbrough while Billy Chadwick, Josh Emmanuel and James Scott all completed moves away from Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of players from across the Championship are set to become free agents at the end of the season as things stand after staying put with their respective clubs or agreeing six-month loan moves.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United at Loftus Road on August 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Using data from transfermarkt.co.uk, we have looked at the contract situation at every Championship club. A number of players have one-year options in their current deals but as things stand, they will become free agents unless those extensions are exercised before June 1.

Huddersfield have four players in the final months of their deals while seven at Hull will see their contracts run out later this year. However, four of those deals do contain one-year options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five squad members could leave Middlesbrough come the end of the campaign while at Sheffield United there are 12 men entering the final months of their respective deals, including the likes of Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood and Wes Foderingham.

At Rotherham United, eight players will see their deals expire in 2023 with the Millers already letting Dan Barlaser join Middlesbrough this month after he rejected a new deal in South Yorkshire.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Danny Ward of Huddersfield Town celebrates with the ball after scoring the first goal of his team during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town at St Andrews (stadium) on August 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Championship Contracts Ending 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City: Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long; one-year option – Troy Deeney, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham.

Blackburn Rovers: Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz; one-year option – Bradley Dack.

Blackpool: Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley; one-year option – Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Tommy Smith of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 29, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City: Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Harvey Wiles-Richards; one-year option – Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner.

Burnley: Ashley Barnes, Matthew Lowton, Will Norris.

Cardiff City: Joel Bagan, Mark Harris, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte.

Coventry City: Kyle McFadzean, Martyn Waghorn, Liam Kelly, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Tyler Walker, Will Bapaga; one-year option – Fankaty Dabo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town: Danny Ward, Florian Kamberi, Josh Koroma.; one-year option – Josh Ruffels.

Hull City: Greg Docherty, Callum Elder, Callum Jones; one-year option – Vaughn Covil, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Tyler Smith.

Luton Town: Luke Berry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Jonny Howson, Tommy Smith, Stephen Walker.

Millwall: Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson, George Long, George Evans, Connal Trueman, Bartosz Bialkowski.

Norwich City: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki, Danel Sinani.

Preston North End: Robbie Brady, Lewis Coulton, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Matthew Olosunde; one-year option – Dana Amaral, Aaron Bennett, Harry Nevin, Ben Woodburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR: Ody Alfa, Luke Amos, Jordan Archer, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Olamide Shodipo; one-year option – Chris Willock.

Reading: Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett, Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek.

Rotherham United: Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee Peltier, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood; one-year option – Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles.

Sheffield United: John Fleck, Wes Foderingham, Kyron Gordon, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Will Osula, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City: Jack Bonham, Sam Clucas, Frank Fielding, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Mario Vrancic.

Sunderland: Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard; one-year option – Corry Evans, Ross Stewart.

Swansea City: Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton.

Watford: Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom: Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters; one-year option – Tom Rogic.