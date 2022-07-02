The 17 biggest free agent defenders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Burnley, Watford, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Sunderland and Rotherham United

Second tier clubs released a host of players at the conclusion of last season with a number of those still without a club as teams return for pre-season.

For some clubs, free agents can prove an attractive proposition as it takes away negations with another club and focuses only on agreeing terms with a player.

Huddersfield Town made good use of the free agent market last summer to reach the Championship play-off final while in League One Sheffield Wednesday haven't spent money on a player since 2020.

We have scoured the market to see the best free agent defenders available who have been released by second-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

Take a look....

1. James Tarkowski The Burnley centre-back reached the end of his contract at Turf Moor and is strongly linked with Everton. Market value: £19.8m Photo: Getty Images

2. Ben Mee The player has left Burnley after 11 years and is reportedly being eyed by a host of Premier League clubs. Market value: £2.25m Photo: Getty Images

3. Nicolas Nkoulou The player made three league appearances for the Hornets after joining in October 2021. Market value: £2.25m Photo: Getty Images

4. Tommy Smith The ex-Huddersfield Town player was released by Stoke City. Market value: £1.62m. Photo: Getty Images