The 17 most expensive players in League One according to market value - including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Wycombe stars

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United are likely to lose some key players following their respective relegations from the Championship.

It was confirmed yesterday that Tykes captain Cauley Woodrow is to join Championship club Luton Town.

Some players in the third tier will hope a move up a division or two materializes this summer, as numerous Championship clubs and a handful of Premier League sides look at strengthening their options.

To see which players are rated as the most expensive in the third tier, we have scoured the transfermarkt.co.uk database to find out who the most valuable assets in the division are.

It is no surprise to see Derby County players rank highly, as they had a squad who would have remained in the second tier last term but for off-field points deductions.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley also feature heavily, while there are inclusions from Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

Here's what we found....

1. Tom Lawrence - £4.5m The Derby County captain has been linked with a move away from the club, and could be available for a free after not being on the club's retained list.

2. Jason Knight - £4.5m The 21-year-old from Dublin could be on his way out of Derby following their relegation, he had previously been linked with Leeds.

3. Krystian Bielik - £3.6m Derby are reportedly open to loan offers for the Poland international this summer but do not want to sell him this window.

4. Max Bird - £3.6m The 21-year-old made 43 appearances for Derby last season.