Along with Berge, a number of the Blades squad are rated highly, in terms of their market value, by the Football Manager database.

Callum Styles is the highest-priced Barnsley asset while Ryan Longman takes that honour from the Hull City squad.

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is the most valuable player in the Terriers' squad this season while Lewis O'Brien, who was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer, is also amongst the highest-rated players in the Town squad.

Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair are rated as the three most valuable players in the Middlesbrough squad.

We have taken a look at the Football Manager database to find which Yorkshire-based players rank among the top-18 most valuable in the Championship based on their market value.

Here's what we found...

1. Sander Berge Football Manager Rating: 67. Potential: 83. Market Value: €54.3m. Photo: Will Matthews/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Morgan Gibbs-White Football Manager Rating: 64. Potential: 78. Market Value: €34.2m. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. James Garner Football Manager Rating: 62. Potential: 60-80. Market Value: €32.6m. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Harry Wilson Football Manager Rating: 65. Potential: 70. Market Value: €27.9m. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire Photo Sales