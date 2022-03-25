HIGHLY-RATED: Morgan Gibbs-White, left, and Sander Berge, right, are both amongst the highest-rated Championship players by Football Manager.

The 18 most valuable Championship players according to Football Manager - as Sheffield United and Bournemouth dominate with Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and West Brom also represented

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is the most valuable player in the Championship, according to Football Manager.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:17 pm

Along with Berge, a number of the Blades squad are rated highly, in terms of their market value, by the Football Manager database.

Callum Styles is the highest-priced Barnsley asset while Ryan Longman takes that honour from the Hull City squad.

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is the most valuable player in the Terriers' squad this season while Lewis O'Brien, who was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer, is also amongst the highest-rated players in the Town squad.

Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair are rated as the three most valuable players in the Middlesbrough squad.

We have taken a look at the Football Manager database to find which Yorkshire-based players rank among the top-18 most valuable in the Championship based on their market value.

Here's what we found...

1. Sander Berge

Football Manager Rating: 67. Potential: 83. Market Value: €54.3m.

2. Morgan Gibbs-White

Football Manager Rating: 64. Potential: 78. Market Value: €34.2m.

3. James Garner

Football Manager Rating: 62. Potential: 60-80. Market Value: €32.6m.

4. Harry Wilson

Football Manager Rating: 65. Potential: 70. Market Value: €27.9m.

