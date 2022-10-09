The 19 most valuable players in League One from Derby County, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Oxford and Peterborough - gallery view

Derby County players take the top three spots in the division. Jason Knight leads the way with an estimated market value of £4.5m.

He is followed by Max Bird and Louie Sibley while Wycombe’s Alfie Mawson comes fourth in the list.

Yorkshire’s two League One clubs, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, have two players each in the top 19 while Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town, Cheltenham Town and Peterborough United are also represented.

With 13 games played in the third tier, the table is beginning to take shape.

Plymouth preserved their place at the top of Sky Bet League One by picking up a fourth successive victory, beating Accrington 3-0 in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men. Niall Ennis put Argyle in front in the 24th minute, before Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley captain Seamus Conneely were both red-carded following a 50-50 late in the half.

Sam Cosgrove fired in a second for Plymouth in the 63rd minute, with Ryan Hardie coming off the bench to seal the victory in added time. Ipswich came from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Kieran Phillips put the home side ahead, but second-half goals from George Edmundson and a soft Lee Evans penalty saw Ipswich take home all three points to stay second. Chris Forino’s first-half headed goal earned Wycombe a 1-0 win at Oxford in a game which was delayed by 45 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Oxford were left to rue a missed penalty by Cameron Brannagan early in the game when Forino met Alfie Mawson’s cross to score the only goal on 33 minutes. Sheffield Wednesday reignited their push for promotion back to the Championship with a 3-0 win over Cheltenham.

Josh Windass scored in the third minute to give Wednesday the lead, but they had to wait until the 83rd for their second through Barry Bannan, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru adding a third two minutes later. Port Vale came from behind to overcome 10-man Derby 2-1 at Pride Park.

James Collins put Derby ahead in the fifth minute but was later sent off after a clash with Nathan Smith. Vale had already missed a penalty in the 15th minute when they were awarded another in the 55th, and Ellis Harrison made no mistake second time around. Collins’ red card came three minutes after the leveller, before James Wilson scored a 66th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Jay Stansfield scored twice as Exeter beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell. Bristol Rovers beat Cambridge 2-1, with Shrewsbury also securing all three points with the same scoreline at home to 10-man MK Dons. Forest Green beat Bolton 1-0, while Portsmouth and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw.

Peterborough were held 1-1 by Burton as Lincoln and Charlton also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

1. Jason Knight (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £4.5m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2. Max Bird (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £3.6m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3. Louie Sibley (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £2.7m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4. Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £2.25m. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales