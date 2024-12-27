The 2024-25 season so far for Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and all Yorkshire's EFL teams - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess how the first half of the 2024-25 campaign has gone for our 11 EFL clubs.
From Leeds United at the top of the Championship to Harrogate Town in the lower reaches of League Two, our panel give their verdict on the performances so far and what will need to happen at each club in the January Transfer Window to enhance their respective chances of success.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
