The 21 free agents from League Two yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United
The League Two season is already nine games old but a host of players still remain without a club after being released by fourth-tier sides.
The majority of clubs will have submitted their 25-man squad lists to the EFL but teams can make use of the free agent market if there is spaces available on the 25-man quota.
Unattached players can prove useful for sides who were unable to get their transfer business completed before the close of the window or for the teams struggling with injuries.
In the Championship, Middlesbrough were one club to take advantage of the free agent list as they signed ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal after the transfer window had closed.
A number of players were let go by League Two clubs at the end of last season. Many found a new club but plenty are still pondering their next moves.
Below, we have rounded up all the free agents still looking for a contract.
Goalkeepers – Joel Coleman (Rochdale), Marek Stech (Mansfield Town), Sacha Bastien (Stevenage), Emmnauel Idem (Swindon Town)
Defenders – Michael Harriman (Northampton Town), Luke Prosser (Stevenage), Joe Maguire (Tranmere Rovers), Lewis Page (Harrogate Town)
Midfielders – John Bostock (Doncaster Rovers), Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town), Matty Willock (Salford City)
Forwards – Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers), Tom Elliot (Salford City), Joseph Dodoo (Doncaster Rovers), Jermaine Hylton (Newport County), Derick Osei Yaw (AFC Wimbledon), Theo Robinson (Bradford City), Jordan Cook (Hartlepool United), Caolan Lavery (Bradford City), Danny Lloyd (Gillingham), Ryan Hillier (Newport County).