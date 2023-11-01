Often, a club’s worst players can be just as memorable as their best.

The hallowed turf of Elland Road has been graced by some greats over the years, with LS11 helping to mould to legends of the game.

However, the Whites have also had their fair share of duds.

The Yorkshire Post asked Leeds United supporters to nominate players they consider to be among the club’s worst signings of all time.

Plenty of answers were received and here are the 21 worst Leeds players of all time, as voted for by fans, in no particular order.

1 . Roque Junior Despite being a World Cup-winning Brazil international, the defender's loan move to Leeds in 2003 did not work out. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tomas Brolin The Swedish attacker was a high-profile addition to the Leeds squad in 1995 but failed to live up to expectations at Elland Road. Photo: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Kebe Brought in on loan to plug a gap out wide in 2014, the experienced Kebe struggled for form in West Yorkshire. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images Photo Sales