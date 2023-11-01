All Sections
The 21 worst Leeds United players of all time - as voted for by the Elland Road faithful - gallery

Often, a club’s worst players can be just as memorable as their best.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT

The hallowed turf of Elland Road has been graced by some greats over the years, with LS11 helping to mould to legends of the game.

However, the Whites have also had their fair share of duds.

The Yorkshire Post asked Leeds United supporters to nominate players they consider to be among the club’s worst signings of all time.

Plenty of answers were received and here are the 21 worst Leeds players of all time, as voted for by fans, in no particular order.

Despite being a World Cup-winning Brazil international, the defender's loan move to Leeds in 2003 did not work out.

1. Roque Junior

Despite being a World Cup-winning Brazil international, the defender's loan move to Leeds in 2003 did not work out.

The Swedish attacker was a high-profile addition to the Leeds squad in 1995 but failed to live up to expectations at Elland Road.

2. Tomas Brolin

The Swedish attacker was a high-profile addition to the Leeds squad in 1995 but failed to live up to expectations at Elland Road.

Brought in on loan to plug a gap out wide in 2014, the experienced Kebe struggled for form in West Yorkshire.

3. Jimmy Kebe

Brought in on loan to plug a gap out wide in 2014, the experienced Kebe struggled for form in West Yorkshire.

The goalkeeper's display against Blackpool in 2011 went down in history for all the wrong reasons.

4. Paul Rachubka

The goalkeeper's display against Blackpool in 2011 went down in history for all the wrong reasons.

