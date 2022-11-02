There are still 24 players who remain unattached after leaving their respective teams last term. Free agents can be signed outside the transfer window, making them an attractive proposition for teams who were unable to complete their desired business or who may be struggling with injuries.

There is also no agreement to reach with another club however a number of unattached players are not up to match fitness, meaning the majority are unable to come in and make an immediate impact.

One of the most high-profile free agents from the second tier is former Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Sunderland defender Danny Rose. He was let go by Watford after he mutually agreed to cancel his contract. He was linked with a switch to Greek side AEK Athens in September but a move never materialised.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Danny Rose of Watford in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on November 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Another experienced name yet to find a new team is former Spurs and Everton winger Aaron Lennon. He was one of 14 players released by Burnley following their relegation from the top flight while ex-Clarets forward Matej Vydra is also without a club after leaving Turf Moor at the end of last season.

Danny Simpson, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, is another without a contract after leaving Bristol City in March. From Yorkshire, Fraizer Campbell – previously of Crystal Palace, Hull City, Man United and Cardiff City – is yet to make his next move after leaving Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough trio of Sol Bamba, Sammy Ameobi and Neil Taylor remain free agents after leaving the Riverside Stadium at the end of last campaign. Below is every free agent released by Championship sides in 2022. Any surprises?

Championship free agents

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Fraizer Campbell of Huddersfield thanks the support after the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on October 02, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers – Keiren Westwood, Dillon Barnes (QPR), Josh Gould (Swansea City).

Defenders – Sean Morrison (Cardiff City), Danny Rose (Watford), Ryan Bennett (Swansea City), Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough), Danny Simpson (Bristol City), Phil Bardsley (Burnley), Felipe Araruna (Reading), Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough), Jordan Willis (Sunderland)

Midfielders – Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City), Lukas Rupp (Norwich City), Dale Stephens (Burnley), Grant Ward (Blackpool), Josh Harrop (Preston North End)

