A large number of defenders released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?

It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while some experienced defenders remain available following their respective releases in the summer.

Any free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window as deals do not need to be struck between two clubs.

With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent defenders currently available.

1. Ahmed Elmohamady Ahmed Elmohamady - The 34-year-old former Hull City and Sunderland full-back was released by Aston Villa in July.

2. Jordan Aina Jordan Aina - The former Chelsea and Fulham youth player was not offered a new deal by the Cottagers, as he left the club in the summer.

3. Gaetano Berardi Gaetano Berardi - The experienced defender was let go by Leeds United in July and is still yet to find a contract elsewhere.

4. Branislav Ivanovic Branislav Ivanovic - Most recently at West Brom, the Serbian full-back has enjoyed a decorated career, most notably with Chelsea, but that has yet to lead to any offers as he remains a free agent.