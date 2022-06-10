Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey was the best value goal-scorer last season, a study by odds comparison site Odds Scanner has found.

Every player's yearly salary was analysed from the 2021-22 season, to see which players had the cheapest cost per goal.

Ramsey scored six top-flight goals last term while on a wage of £390,000 a year. This meant he had the cheapest cost per goal of any player, with every strike working out at £65,000.

Ramsey’s scoring abilities were rewarded with a new five-year contract at Villa in April of this year, taking his wages from £7,500 a week to £70,000 a week.

Southampton’s Armando Broja, on loan from Chelsea, came second. On a wage of £8,500 a week, and a yearly salary of £442,000, Broja netted the same number of goals as Ramsey, giving him the second cheapest goal ratio.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney comes in third place with a yearly salary of £1,092,000 and a weekly wage of £21,000, in a fine first season in the Premier League for the striker.

The former Peterborough United player scored 12 goals that helped Brentford remain in the Premier League in their first season in the competition.

