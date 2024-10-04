'The bar has been raised and you have to keep going': Bradford City manager's message to young striker
After arriving on the scene last autumn, the Bradford lad was afforded the stage.
Ups and downs have arrived since for Pointon, who only turned 20 in January, but his attitude has remained consistent and focused.
Pointon was dropped to the bench for the midweek game at Morecambe after starting last weekend's derby at Harrogate Town.
The challenge now for Pointon - who signed a new deal last summer - is to earn his place back.
Alexander said: "With everything you put in front of Bobby, he tries to complete it and he tries to achieve.
"It's learning about competition, getting to higher levels each time and never settling on what you potentially did a month or two months ago.
"The bar has been raised and you have to keep going."
The City chief is confident that Pointon is made of the right stuff, having made a positive impression and earned the respect of his peers following his elevation into the first-team squad.
Alexander added: "He’s got some really good attributes for a young professional.
"Not just as a footballer, but as a professional. There’s still room for improvement, but we are here to help him.
"He’s a popular player in the group because of the way he trains and he’s ‘all in.’ And they trust him.
"As a young player, having the trust of senior players is the biggest thing. I trust him and the players trust him.”