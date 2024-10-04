'The bar has been raised and you have to keep going': Bradford City manager's message to young striker

DURING his time at Bradford City, Graham Alexander has been impressed by how one of his young forwards in Bobby Pointon has gone about his business.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After arriving on the scene last autumn, the Bradford lad was afforded the stage.

Ups and downs have arrived since for Pointon, who only turned 20 in January, but his attitude has remained consistent and focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointon was dropped to the bench for the midweek game at Morecambe after starting last weekend's derby at Harrogate Town.

Bradford City's Bobby Pointon (centre), pictured in action in the EFL Trophy against Derby County in January. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The challenge now for Pointon - who signed a new deal last summer - is to earn his place back.

Alexander said: "With everything you put in front of Bobby, he tries to complete it and he tries to achieve.

"It's learning about competition, getting to higher levels each time and never settling on what you potentially did a month or two months ago.

"The bar has been raised and you have to keep going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City chief is confident that Pointon is made of the right stuff, having made a positive impression and earned the respect of his peers following his elevation into the first-team squad.

Alexander added: "He’s got some really good attributes for a young professional.

"Not just as a footballer, but as a professional. There’s still room for improvement, but we are here to help him.

"He’s a popular player in the group because of the way he trains and he’s ‘all in.’ And they trust him.