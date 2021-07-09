The best sports bars to watch football in Leeds

The best places in Leeds to watch the football

Yorkshire's biggest city is alreadt a popular destination for sport fans who want to enjoy decent beer and watch the big games.

Here are some of the best sport bars to watch football in Leeds

BOX

Box, in Leeds city centre, has 18 HD screens that stream sport all day on Sky, BT and Box Office.

The pub has a modern feel throughout with a large bar in the centre that stocks a range of beers, cocktails and shots to help you celebrate the game.

BOX, 15 Infirmary Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 2JS

The New Conservatory

The New Conservatory is an independent, traditional looking bar in Leeds and sits on the site where the old Stock Exchange once stood in the 1800s.

It has multiple screens showing sport and has indoor and outdoor seating. The bar also stocks a range of ale including locally brewed Ilkley Brewery Mary Jane.

The New Conservatory, Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL

The Original Oak

The Original Oak, in Headingley, is a great place to watch sport. It has multiple HD TVs inside and a large outdoor screen outside.

Stocking craft ale such as Beavertown Neck Oil and Brewdog Elvis Juice, as well as a range of world beers - the bar is a great choice for good beer and sport.

The Original Oak, 2 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2DG

Live Bar

Live Bar is situated within Victoria Casino, Leeds - meaning you can watch the game and place bets on the winners on live betting terminals.

The bar has 12 beers on draught including Blue Moon, Chieftain IPA and Sharps Pilsner.

Live Bar streams Sky, BT Sport, Box Office and At the Races on one of the biggest sport screens in Leeds that’s made of 41 TVs.

Live Bar, Victoria Gate Casino, Victoria Gate, Eastgate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7JL

The Library

The Library is popular with students and is situated near Hyde Park, Leeds.

Streaming BT Sport and stocking a range of real ales including Blue Moon, the bar also has a selection of changing guest ciders to choose from.

The Library Bar, 229 Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse, Leeds, LS2 3AP

The Brotherhood of Pursuits & Pastimes

The Brotherhood of Pursuits & Pastimes has multiple TV screens around the bar streaming sport.

Screening football, cricket, rugby and even NFL, WWe and UFC - the Brotherhood of Pursuits & Pastimes is a great place to go for any sport you may want to watch.

The bar stocks craft beer, real ale and 16 different cocktails to choose from. It also has a menu of classic American food.

The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes, 54 New Briggate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6NU

Brudenell Social Club

Brudenell Social Club has a number of TVs across the venue and even has an outdoor screen so customers can enjoy the games outside if the weather allows.

The venue is also a popular spot for music and uses the main gig room as a big screen area for streaming major sporting events.

Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queen’s Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS6 1NY

Toast Bar and Bistro

Toast Bar and Bistro has multiple HD screens for streaming sport and has pool tables and dart boards too - the bar has a modern feel throughout and is a popular destination for food and sport.

It is located in Leeds city and has a range of draught beer including 8 Ball Lager, Camden Hells and Madri.

Toast Bar and Bistro Unit C, West Point, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Aire Bar

Aire Bar is situated in the basement of an impressive Grade II listed converted warehouse in Leeds.

The bar has riverside views of the River Aire and multiple HD TVs, meaning you can watch the sporting games in stunning surroundings and even enjoy a game of pool afterwards on one of the pool tables.

Aire Bar, 32 The Calls, Leeds, LS2 7EW

Walkabout

Walkabout has a modern bar with has high bar stools and tables across the venue, as well as multiple large HD TV screens for streaming live sport.