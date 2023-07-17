All Sections
The Championship's 19 most valuable players including Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Watford and Bristol City stars

There will likely be plenty of clubs browsing the Championship for potential new recruits before the summer transfer window slams shut.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

The second tier is stacked with talent and a number of high-profile figures have dropped into the division from the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Although Championship clubs may not be able to command fees as hefty as the ones paid frequently to Premier League clubs, they can still benefit greatly from their top assets.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players in the second tier.

Here are the Championship's most valuable players.

1. Most valuable players

Here are the Championship's most valuable players. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Market value: €20m

2. 19. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

Market value: €20m Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Market value: €20m

3. 18. Alex Scott (Bristol City)

Market value: €20m Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Market value: €20m

4. 17. James Justin (Leicester City)

Market value: €20m Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

