The Championship's dirtiest teams - here's where Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United rank

The Championship has a reputation for being an intensely competitive division.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th May 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:16 BST

Sometimes, tensions boil over and over 2,000 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 campaign alone. There were also 65 dismissals, including both straight red cards and the issuing of two yellow cards.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the second tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here is the Championship table based on cards received.

1. Championship teams ranked

Here is the Championship table based on cards received.

76 points

2. 24. West Bromwich Albion

76 points

80 points

3. 23. Millwall

80 points

82 points

4. 22. Hull City

82 points

