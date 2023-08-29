The Championship's most expensive squads - where Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and more rank
Although transfer deadline day is approaching, there is still time for Championship squads to be reshaped.
The window slams shut on Friday, September 1, bringing an end to a hectic summer of deals and negotiations.
Player values will be scrutinised intensely in the final days of the window, with price tags in the forefront of the minds of recruitment chiefs.
But which Championship club has the most expensive squad?
Using Transfermarkt data, here is a ranking of the most expensive squads in the second tier.
