Four of Yorkshire’s five Championship sides are among the 10 most carded teams in the second tier this season.

Huddersfield Town have the cleanest disciplinary record from White Rose teams this term, with 40 yellow cards and two reds brandished to Terriers players this campaign. Tom Lees was sent off in a 2-1 loss at Norwich City in August while David Kasumu was dismissed late in the game in October’s 3-3 draw with Luton Town.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Hull City and Rotherham United have all had one man sent off in the Championship this term as West Brom, Millwall and QPR boast the best fair play records.

Darragh Lenihan is the only Boro man to be sent off in the league after he was dismissed in second-half stoppage time against QPR in August. Hull’s only red of the season came earlier this month when Óscar Estupiñán was sent off against Millwall.

Hull had tried to appeal the length of the player’s ban but that was rejected with the striker set to miss City’s return to action against Watford on December 11. Rotherham’s only sending off this term also came this month as Cohen Bramall departed early in the Millers’ dramatic loss to Burnley on November 2.

The Blades only red card this term came for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham in the enthralling 3-3 draw with Blackpool in October. The Seasiders had two men sent off in normal time before Foderingham and Blackpool forward Shane Lavery were both dismissed for violent conduct after the final whistle at Bramall Lane.

With the second-tier action paused for the 2022 World Cup – we looked at how every side has fared in terms of discipline this term...

