The FA Cup and how its 'magic' can be found again PLUS Leeds United, Hull City and Rotherham United - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on the third round of the FA Cup, in particular focussing on the two all-Yorkshire affairs between Leeds United and Harrogate and Hull City and Doncaster Rovers.
The panel also discuss the state of the FA Cup and the ending of replays and how significant the competition actually is in today’s game.
There is also time to look at Rotherham United’s EFL Trophy win over Chesterfield and the prospect of Wembley getting ever closer PLUS Leon chooses his Team of the Week, while Stuart picks out the outstanding Player of the Week in Yorkshire.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.