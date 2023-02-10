The five favourites for Huddersfield Town job as Terries continue search for Mark Fotheringham's replacement

Narcís Pèlach will take charge of Huddersfield Town for Saturday’s vital Championship relegation six-pointer at Wigan Athletic following the sacking of Mark Fotheringham on Wednesday.

The Terriers, who are third from bottom in the Championship, have begun their search for their fifth permanent head coach in less than three years after their winless league run was extended to five matches on Tuesday night.

Fotheringham, 39, was handed his first managerial job by Huddersfield in September after they had sacked Danny Schofield, who lost seven of his nine league games in charge.

The Terriers were in 23rd place at the time, but have failed to climb out of the relegation zone under Fotheringham, who won just five of his 20 league games at the helm. Fotheringham’s side led twice in his final match at 10-man Blackpool, but conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Chris Wilder, Manager of Middlesbrough celebrates after their sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on March 15, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With the club yet to confirm who will be appointed to aid them in their fight against relegation, we take a look at the current frontrunners with the bookmakers.

Chris Wilder (5/4)

Wilder previously guided Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019 and was named LMA Manager of the Year, ahead of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. The Blades finished 9th in his first season in charge in the top flight but he was sacked the following campaign as the club went on to be relegated.

He has been out of work since being dismissed by Middlesbrough earlier this season with the club 21st in the table at the time. However, he made an instant impact at Boro when he joined in November 2021, with the club missing out on the play-offs last season by one place.

LUTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Neil Warnock, Manager of Middlesbrough acknowledges the fans following during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road on November 02, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Narcís Pèlach (3/1)

Pèlach has been handed the reins on a temporary basis following the club's decision to sack Fotheringham, with his assistant Kenny Miller having also left the club. Pelach also took over on an interim basis following the sacking of Schofield.

Spanish coach Álvaro Reina has been brought in to assist him ahead of Saturday’s key fixture against Wigan.

Warnock, who has managed over 1,600 games, retired from management last year but could be tempted to sign a short-term contract at one of his former clubs. The former Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Leeds manager saved a struggling Rotherham United from Championship relegation in 2016.

Dean Holden (8/1)

Reports have claimed the Charlton Athletic boss is one name under consideration to replace Fotheringham. He was only appointed at the London club in December. He had been interviewed for the Rotherham United position following Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County earlier this year. He also had a short loan spell at the Millers in 2010.

The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town. Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.

He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.

Leam Richardson (10/1)

The Leeds-born coach was in charge at Wigan between November 2020 and November 2022. He was sacked by Athletic after a run of six losses in seven matches that saw the club drop into the relegation places.