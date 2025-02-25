Former Rotherham United player Justin Cochrane is set to be the latest addition to Thomas Tuchel's England coaching staff.

Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain coach Tuchel took over as Gareth Southgate's replacement at the start of the year and takes charge of his first game in March, when England host Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers.

Cochrane is expected to combine a part-time role with his day job as Brentford's head of coaching.

The Millers were one of the clubs the centre-back or defensive midfielder played for in a journeyman career, making 32 appearances in all competitions in the 2006-07 season, before leaving midway through a two-year contract after relegation to League Two.

MILLER: Justin Cochrane (left) playing for Rotherham United in 2006 (Image: Steve Parkin)

He also played for Queens Park Rangers, Hayes (before and after their merger with Yeading), Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham (on loan), Yeovil Town, Millwall, Rushden and Diamonds, Aldershot Town and Boreham Wood, as well as playing in 14 times for Antigua and Barracuda, including scoring against Ipswich Wanderers in an unofficial friendly.

Since turning to coaching after ending his playing career in December 2010, then now-43-year-old has built an impressive reputation for player development, coaching in the Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur academies under John McDermott, now the FA's technical director. In 2021 he became the Red Devils’ head of academy coaching and player development. He also coached England at under-16 and under-17 level before becoming Brentford's head of coaching in 2022.

Cochrane is the latest beneficiary of the Football Association's drive to promote black and ethnic minority coaching talent through the men's senior team after current Sheffield Wednesday coach Chris Powell, former Middlesbrough striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and former defenders Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole, who has followed Lee Carsley back to the under-21s.

