'The heartbeat', 'Rolls Royce' and 'Roy of the Rovers' – Rotherham United youngsters handed first professional contracts
All have been given two-year contracts, with the Millers having an option to extend them by a further 12 months.
The trio were integrated into first-team training in 2024-25, with Under-18s captain Richardson making his debut in the Football League Trophy, against Newcastle United Under-21s.
“Kane has really been the heartbeat of our team this season," said academy manager Richard Hairyes . "As captain, he’s led by example with the (under-)18s and he’s really impressed up with the first team thanks to his attitude and workrate.
“As a player, he’s versatile. He’s got a great left foot, scores goals, and can deliver the ball well.
"In the academy he’s predominantly been used as a central midfielder, but injuries have seen him fill in at both full-back and wide midfield, where he’s played with the first team in reserves matches.”
Although Clarke is waiting for his senior debut, he was an unused substitute for the Good Friday game at Mansfield Town, a positive sign that new manager Matt Hamshaw sees the attacking midfielder as one for the future.
Hairyes calls him "a Rolls Royce of a player,” adding: “He’s a box-to-box midfielder who’s technically excellent, and dominates games with his presence. I think the next step for James is to add goals to his game."
Haiyres describes the rise of goalscorer Wilson as "Roy of the Rovers-esque".
"He was playing grassroots football just three years ago, until we picked him up," he explained. "Like the rest of the lads, his attitude is top notch.
“He’s the definition of a natural finisher. He’s an old fashioned striker who’s not afraid to get physical with defenders."
