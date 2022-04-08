The Blades are a side reinvigorated under Heckingbottom, with United picking up more points than any other team since his appointment in November.

They are yet to lose in the Championship at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom, with all four of their defeats at home this term coming under Slaviša Jokanović.

The Blades occupy sixth place in the table ahead of tomorrow's clash with second-placed Bournemouth but their destiny is currently out of their hands.

They are two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh but have played a game more.

However, United are amongst the favourites to win the play-offs as their home form gives them a huge advantage heading into the final stretch.

They have averaged 2.6 points per home game under Heckingbottom and with four matches left to play at Bramall Lane, they should feel optimistic about their play-off chances.

Their two away games are against a Bristol City side with little to play for and an out-of-form QPR team.

HOME ADVANTAGE: For Sheffield United. Picture: PA Wire.

They still need to play the top two at home but with the way they have performed under Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane, it would be a surprise if they could not seal a top-six spot from here.

However, the Blades boss is not getting carried away despite enjoying a fine season since his appointment.

"We have done nothing yet," he warned.

"In terms of where we are I am satisfied, but not happy - that will come at end of the season depending on where we are."