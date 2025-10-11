'The monkey is off our backs': Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw on a huge away win at Northampton Town

MATT HAMSHAW revealed his delight after his Rotherham United side 'got the monkey off their backs' after securing their first away success since April 8 in a priceless 2-1 victory at Northampton Town.

At the venue where Hamshaw's Millers' tenure began in winning fashion on April 1 - 169 days earlier - his side ended a run of five successive league defeats on the road to pick up a vital win.

They did it the hard way after going behind to a controversial first-half penalty, converted by Sam Hoskins.

The Millers proceeded to dominate the second period and Jordan Hugill, excellent when he came on at the interval, set up Joe Rafferty for a 71st-minute winner and the stage was set for Josh Benson to fire a brilliant late winner with a fantastic free-kick.

Hamshaw, who revealed that Kion Etete is out for an extended spell with a training-ground injury sustained on Thursday, said: "Half-time came at a good time for us and the momentum changes and the rest is history. We're delighted to get the monkey off our backs with the away win.

"I am absolutely buzzing. It's been a long time coming.

"A lot of fans come and spend their hard-earned money and I've apologised quite a few times this season already.

"To score a free-kick like that in the last moments of the game, you can't get that feeling anywhere, can you.

"I'm just delighted for the boys. I didn't think there was much in it in the first half and in the second half, I think we showed the character we've got.

"I spoke on Thursday about having people back and Sam Nombe is not a bad sub to bring on in this division and we're lucky to bring Jordan on at half-time.

"I just felt we upped the tempo and had a bit more purpose and you saw the confidence come back in the team.