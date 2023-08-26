All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

The most expensive Championship transfers of all time after moves for Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City stars

Championship players have been at the centre of some of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Aug 2023, 20:03 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 20:10 BST

Premier League clubs wasted no time circling around the clubs that dropped out of the top flight last season, registering interest in some of their top assets.

However, this is not the first window in which second tier players have been hot commodities.

Over the years, players contracted to clubs below the Premier League have commanded some hefty fees.

Using Transfermarkt’s transfer fee data, here are the most expensive transfers involving Championship players of all time.

Here are the Championship's most expensive transfers.

1. Most expensive Championship transfers

Here are the Championship's most expensive transfers. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fee: €23.1m

2. 21. Said Benrahma (Brentford to West Ham United, 2020/21)

Fee: €23.1m Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fee: €23.5m

3. 20. Arnaut Danjuma (AFC Bournemouth to Villareal, 2021/22)

Fee: €23.5m Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fee: €24.3m

4. 19. Nathan Collins (Burnley to Wolves, 2022/23)

Fee: €24.3m Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonLeicester CityPremier League