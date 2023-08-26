The most expensive Championship transfers of all time after moves for Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City stars
Championship players have been at the centre of some of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.
Premier League clubs wasted no time circling around the clubs that dropped out of the top flight last season, registering interest in some of their top assets.
However, this is not the first window in which second tier players have been hot commodities.
Over the years, players contracted to clubs below the Premier League have commanded some hefty fees.
Using Transfermarkt’s transfer fee data, here are the most expensive transfers involving Championship players of all time.
