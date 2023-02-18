Neil Warnock’s second spell as Huddersfield Town manager started with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

It was far from perfect and fraught at the end, but the improvement in the Terriers was there for all to see in the sort of full-blooded performance the 74-year-old manager demands as standard.

Nicholas Bilokapic – played a part in both Huddersfield goals and made some important saves too 8

Tom Lees – good performance at the back 6

Michal Helik – defended stoutly as usual 6

Matt Lowton – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 7

David Kasumu – lost his man for the opener but generally did well at right wing-back 7

Jack Rudoni – as so often this season, some good attacking runs without the finish 6

MIDFIELD RUNS: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni

Jonathan Hogg – nearly punished for a poor touch 6

Etienne Camara – battled well in midfield 7

Jaheim Headley – very good down the left until injury intervened and he took his goal with real composure 8

Joseph Hungbo – his goal was top quality 7

Danny Ward – held the ball up really well 7

Substitutes:

Josh Ruffels (for Headley, 64) – could not match Headley's attacking threat but did the important part of his job, which was vital when he came on 5

Tyreece Simpson (for Ward, 64) – his power and acceleration was as exciting as it was impossible to keep up with 7

Martyn Waghorn (for Hungbo, 64) – did his job 5

Anthony Knockaert (for Hogg, 71) – a bold choice to replace Hogg but he played his part 5