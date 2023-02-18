It was far from perfect and fraught at the end, but the improvement in the Terriers was there for all to see in the sort of full-blooded performance the 74-year-old manager demands as standard.
Nicholas Bilokapic – played a part in both Huddersfield goals and made some important saves too 8
Tom Lees – good performance at the back 6
Michal Helik – defended stoutly as usual 6
Matt Lowton – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 7
David Kasumu – lost his man for the opener but generally did well at right wing-back 7
Jack Rudoni – as so often this season, some good attacking runs without the finish 6
Jonathan Hogg – nearly punished for a poor touch 6
Etienne Camara – battled well in midfield 7
Jaheim Headley – very good down the left until injury intervened and he took his goal with real composure 8
Joseph Hungbo – his goal was top quality 7
Danny Ward – held the ball up really well 7
Substitutes:
Josh Ruffels (for Headley, 64) – could not match Headley's attacking threat but did the important part of his job, which was vital when he came on 5
Tyreece Simpson (for Ward, 64) – his power and acceleration was as exciting as it was impossible to keep up with 7
Martyn Waghorn (for Hungbo, 64) – did his job 5
Anthony Knockaert (for Hogg, 71) – a bold choice to replace Hogg but he played his part 5
Not used: Koroma, Diarra, Smith.