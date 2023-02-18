News you can trust since 1754
The Neil Warnock effect shows in Huddersfield Town player ratings

Neil Warnock’s second spell as Huddersfield Town manager started with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

By Stuart Rayner
11 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 5:43pm

It was far from perfect and fraught at the end, but the improvement in the Terriers was there for all to see in the sort of full-blooded performance the 74-year-old manager demands as standard.

Nicholas Bilokapic – played a part in both Huddersfield goals and made some important saves too 8

Tom Lees – good performance at the back 6

Michal Helik – defended stoutly as usual 6

Matt Lowton – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 7

David Kasumu – lost his man for the opener but generally did well at right wing-back 7

Jack Rudoni – as so often this season, some good attacking runs without the finish 6

MIDFIELD RUNS: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni

Jonathan Hogg – nearly punished for a poor touch 6

Etienne Camara – battled well in midfield 7

Jaheim Headley – very good down the left until injury intervened and he took his goal with real composure 8

Joseph Hungbo – his goal was top quality 7

Danny Ward – held the ball up really well 7

Substitutes:

Josh Ruffels (for Headley, 64) – could not match Headley's attacking threat but did the important part of his job, which was vital when he came on 5

Tyreece Simpson (for Ward, 64) – his power and acceleration was as exciting as it was impossible to keep up with 7

Martyn Waghorn (for Hungbo, 64) – did his job 5

Anthony Knockaert (for Hogg, 71) – a bold choice to replace Hogg but he played his part 5

Not used: Koroma, Diarra, Smith.

