The six free agent midfielders from League One still without a club - including released Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City, Cambridge United and Wycombe Wanderers players

Sheffield Wednesday have made good use of the free agent market in recent seasons and this summer have signed the likes of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe after their contracts expired at Rotherham United.

Barnsley have signed six players on free transfers this window, included James Norwood who was released by League One rivals Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

The Owls made their 10th signing of the summer on Monday as Mallik Wilks joined from Hull City.

More business could happen in South Yorkshire before the close of the window but third-tier sides may look to the free agent market next month if they are unable to get their desired deals over the line before the trading stops.

Here we run through the forwards released by League One sides who could still be available once the window shuts…

Massimo Luongo – After turning down a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, the Australian joined Reading on trial in the summer but did not get a permanent deal. He was linked with a return to Australia before those reports were dismissed by Perth Glory.

Tom Carroll – The ex-Tottenham Hotspur player spent last season at Ipswich Town but was released at the end of his contract.

Massimo Luongo is yet to find a new club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Wes Hoolahan – The Irish midfielder was released by Cambridge United but there are no suggestions the 40-year-old is ready to retire.

Liam Bridcutt – The ex-Leeds United player was offered a new deal at Lincoln City but at the end of June confirmed he would leave the club after two-and-a-half seasons.

Oliver Pendlebury – The former Reading player was released by Wycombe Wanderers after featuring four times for the Chairboys last season.