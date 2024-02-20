All Sections
The worst stadiums in League One - where Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Derby County, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic rank

League One is home to an array of beloved stadiums.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT

The grounds in the third tier may not be as glamorous as Premier League venues but they play huge roles in the lives of fans regardless. From old-school grounds to polished new arenas, there is a lot of variety in the EFL.

A number of League One grounds have previously seen top-flight football, with Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers among those to have hosted games played in the top tier.

Fans are fiercely defensive when it comes to stadiums, as they often take pride in the home of their club. However, that does not mean grounds do not divide opinion across the country.

But which League One stadium is the best? Which is the worst?

These questions may be subjective but The Yorkshire Post has used Google review ratings to compile a table of League One stadiums, ranked from best to worst.

Here are the Google reviews ratings of every League One stadium.

1. League One's worst stadiums

Here are the Google reviews ratings of every League One stadium. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

2. 1. The Valley (Charlton Athletic)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

3. 2. Gaughan Group Stadium (Leyton Orient)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.5/5

4. 3=: St James Park (Exeter City)

Google reviews rating: 4.5/5 Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

