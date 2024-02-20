The grounds in the third tier may not be as glamorous as Premier League venues but they play huge roles in the lives of fans regardless. From old-school grounds to polished new arenas, there is a lot of variety in the EFL.

A number of League One grounds have previously seen top-flight football, with Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers among those to have hosted games played in the top tier.

Fans are fiercely defensive when it comes to stadiums, as they often take pride in the home of their club. However, that does not mean grounds do not divide opinion across the country.

But which League One stadium is the best? Which is the worst?

These questions may be subjective but The Yorkshire Post has used Google review ratings to compile a table of League One stadiums, ranked from best to worst.